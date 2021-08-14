MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Google's phone app introduces call recording on Pixel phones

The feature is rolling out globally on compatible Pixel phones

Moneycontrol News
August 14, 2021 / 01:52 PM IST
Call recording is now rolling out on compatible pixel phones

Call recording is now rolling out on compatible pixel phones


Google added call recording support to its phone app on Android last year but the service was limited to the US at launch. Slowly the feature appeared on Nokia's Android One phones and then to certain Xiaomi devices.

Now it looks like Pixel phones are starting the get the feature too. Pixel 4a users in India have started tweeting that they are now seeing the ability to record calls on their pixel phones.

If you have a Pixel phone on hand, you can check to see whether you have received the update. Open Google's phone app, head to settings and then look for Call Recording. Once you enable the feature, you should start seeing a new record option on the dialer UI when you make or receive a call. You can also set-up the feature to auto-delete any saved audio within specific period of time, i.e. 7, 14 or 30 days.

You can also ignore the auto delete options and set it up to require manual deletion, which gives you time to review your recorded conversations. There is also an option to automatically record calls from unknown numbers.

The catch is that recording conversations should be legal in your country and of course, you have to own a compatible Pixel device. So far, users with Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 4a have reported seeing the option on their phones.

You can also download the beta version of the phone app to see if you get the feature that way.

Close

Related stories

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Android #Google #Phone app
first published: Aug 14, 2021 01:52 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to Lead Startup Investments?

The Private Market Show | How to Lead Startup Investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.