Google's phone app introduces call recording on Pixel phones

Call recording is now rolling out on compatible pixel phones

Google added call recording support to its phone app on Android last year but the service was limited to the US at launch. Slowly the feature appeared on Nokia's Android One phones and then to certain Xiaomi devices.

Now it looks like Pixel phones are starting the get the feature too. Pixel 4a users in India have started tweeting that they are now seeing the ability to record calls on their pixel phones.

If you have a Pixel phone on hand, you can check to see whether you have received the update. Open Google's phone app, head to settings and then look for Call Recording. Once you enable the feature, you should start seeing a new record option on the dialer UI when you make or receive a call. You can also set-up the feature to auto-delete any saved audio within specific period of time, i.e. 7, 14 or 30 days.

You can also ignore the auto delete options and set it up to require manual deletion, which gives you time to review your recorded conversations. There is also an option to automatically record calls from unknown numbers.

The catch is that recording conversations should be legal in your country and of course, you have to own a compatible Pixel device. So far, users with Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 4a have reported seeing the option on their phones.

You can also download the beta version of the phone app to see if you get the feature that way.