Google's new tool makes it easier to remove search results containing user information

First announced during Google's I/O 2022 in May, the search giant is rolling out a new tool for some users in the US and Europe.

'Results about you', as it is known, allows you to look up and control all personally identifiable information that you may have online.

As seen by 9to5Google, the feature is currently limited to a few users and is available on the Google app for Android. Simply tap on your profile image in the top-right, then scroll to find a new 'Results about you' menu choice.

Tapping on it takes users to a page that explains how users can control and send removal requests to Google about potentially identifiable information. Results with your phone number, home address or email can be requested to be removed.

Alternatively, when you find something while browsing through search results, you can click on the three-dot menu at the top-right of each result. This will allow you to choose the 'Remove result' option, which will send a removal request to Google.

You can monitor the status of your request by using 'All requests', 'In progress' or 'Approved' filters.

Google pointed out that it will "evaluate all content on the web page to ensure that we’re not limiting the availability of other information that is broadly useful, for instance in news articles."

It also reiterated that removing contact information from Google Search "doesn’t remove it from the web, which is why you may wish to contact the hosting site directly, if you’re comfortable doing so."