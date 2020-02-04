App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google's new headphones can translate foreign languages in real time

The headphones can be used for other functions such as playing music and sending messages through Google Assistant

Google’s recently announced wireless headphones, Pixel Buds, will have the ability to translate 40 foreign languages in real time.

The headphones were announced at the Google Event held in San Francisco on Wednesday where Google unveiled its Pixel smartphones, laptops, and speakers.

The new headphones are expected to compete with Apple's Airpods. Unlike Airpods the Pixel buds will have a cord that will link both buds to each other.

Close

But what makes the Pixel Buds unique is the fact that they have the ability to translate 40 languages with the help of Google Translate. Google’s product lead Juston Payne demonstrated this during its presentation where his Swedish speaking colleague's words were successfully translated by the device.

related news

The headphones can be used for other functions such as playing music and sending messages through Google Assistant. The headphones come with a compact charging case that will provide up to five hours of listening time.

The Pixel Buds will be available in three colour variants i.e. white, blue and black. The headphones, priced at $159 (Rs 10,389), are open for pre-booking and will be available for purchase by November.

With the launch of the new device, Google is trying to capture the wireless headphones currently dominated by Apple among premium customers. Besides, it will also help popularise Google Translate among the masses.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Oct 6, 2017 03:45 pm

tags #Apple #Business #Google #Technology

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.