Google's new headphones can translate foreign languages in real time

Google’s recently announced wireless headphones, Pixel Buds, will have the ability to translate 40 foreign languages in real time.

The headphones were announced at the Google Event held in San Francisco on Wednesday where Google unveiled its Pixel smartphones, laptops, and speakers.

The new headphones are expected to compete with Apple's Airpods. Unlike Airpods the Pixel buds will have a cord that will link both buds to each other.

But what makes the Pixel Buds unique is the fact that they have the ability to translate 40 languages with the help of Google Translate. Google’s product lead Juston Payne demonstrated this during its presentation where his Swedish speaking colleague's words were successfully translated by the device.

The headphones can be used for other functions such as playing music and sending messages through Google Assistant. The headphones come with a compact charging case that will provide up to five hours of listening time.

The Pixel Buds will be available in three colour variants i.e. white, blue and black. The headphones, priced at $159 (Rs 10,389), are open for pre-booking and will be available for purchase by November.

With the launch of the new device, Google is trying to capture the wireless headphones currently dominated by Apple among premium customers. Besides, it will also help popularise Google Translate among the masses.