Google's MusicLM: All you need to know about the AI that can generate music from text

Rohith Bhaskar
Jan 28, 2023 / 08:12 PM IST

MusicLM can handle the complexities and nuances of various genres of music, and can even be instructed using pictures and captions

(Image Courtesy: AFP)

A new Artificial Intelligence (AI) system from Google can turn your words into music. Using your text as a guideline, MusicLM can turn your request into a song.

It can generate complex arrangements with high fidelity and mix and match genres if needed.

How does MusicLM work? 

MusicLM is a text-to-music generation system. It works by analysing your text and deciphering the scale and complexity of the composition.