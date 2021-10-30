MARKET NEWS

Technology

Google's Locked Folder feature for Photos will come to iOS next year

Available on Pixel phones, the feature lets users save sensitive content in a password-protected folder

Moneycontrol News
October 30, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST
The feature will come to Android phones soon and iOS early next year



Google Photos' Locked Folder feature allows to you store and save sensitive content or media in a password or biometric-protected folder.

Google has kept the feature exclusive to Pixel phones, starting with the Pixel 3 or higher but that exclusivity will soon end. Google announced that it will be bringing the feature to Android phones soon and to iOS early next year.

"Back in May, our Photos team introduced Locked Folder on Pixel - a passcode-protected space where you can save photos and videos separately, so they won't show up as you scroll through Google Photos or any other apps on your device. We’re excited to share that this feature is coming to Google Photos on Android soon, and to iOS early next year," the company said in the blog post.

Google also announced the Security Hub for Pixel phones. The Hub will give colour-based indications to tell you if you are safe, "based on inputs from Google Play Protect to your Google Account".

The Hub is also designed to give you, "straightforward recommendations of what's wrong and what to do next". Google has confirmed that the feature will be available on all Android phones eventually but offered no timeframe as to when that might happen.

The company also announced an expansion of its VPN services to 10 more countries. Google VPN is part of Google One and will now be available in these countries: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Google #Google+ photos
first published: Oct 30, 2021 11:44 am

