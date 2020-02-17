App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 08:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google's free Wi-Fi initative to shut down globally

Google also said it was facing varying infrastructure and technical challenges in scalability and sustainability of its free wireless internet across Indian railway stations.

Carlsen Martin

Google is shutting down its Station programme is several countries across the globe. The tech giant had partnered with over 400 Indian railway stations and state-run RailTel Corporation of India to deliver free public Wi-Fi through its Station programme.

Google confirmed that it would be shutting down the programme globally this year. The official website confirmed that the service is live in South Africa, Thailand, Mexico, India, the Philippines, Nigeria, Brazil and Indonesia.

The company cited the changing nature of mobile data as one of the primary reasons for shutting down its Google Station project.

Close

The company’s blog post read; “As we look to the next phase of enabling access, it’s clear that since we started five years ago, getting online has become much simpler and cheaper. Mobile data plans have become more affordable and mobile connectivity is improving globally. India, specifically now has among the cheapest mobile data per GB in the world, with mobile data prices having reduced by 95 percent in the last 5 years, as per TRAI in 2019. Today, Indian users consume close to 10 GB of data, each month, on average*. And similar to what the Indian government did, several governments and local entities have kicked off their own initiatives to provide easier, cost-effective access to the internet for everyone.”

related news

Google also said it was facing varying infrastructure and technical challenges in scalability and sustainability of its free wireless internet across Indian railway stations. Google also announced that it would be ending its Station programme in South Africa, which was launched in the country in partnership with Think Wi-Fi three months ago.

In a statement to the Economic Times, a spokesperson for RailTel said that it would continue to provide free Wi-Fi to over 5,600 railway stations in India, including the 400-plus stations powered by Google’s infrastructure.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 08:37 pm

tags #Google #Indian Railway

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.