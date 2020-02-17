Google's free Wi-Fi initative to shut down globally

Google is shutting down its Station programme is several countries across the globe. The tech giant had partnered with over 400 Indian railway stations and state-run RailTel Corporation of India to deliver free public Wi-Fi through its Station programme.

Google confirmed that it would be shutting down the programme globally this year. The official website confirmed that the service is live in South Africa, Thailand, Mexico, India, the Philippines, Nigeria, Brazil and Indonesia.

The company cited the changing nature of mobile data as one of the primary reasons for shutting down its Google Station project.

The company’s blog post read; “As we look to the next phase of enabling access, it’s clear that since we started five years ago, getting online has become much simpler and cheaper. Mobile data plans have become more affordable and mobile connectivity is improving globally. India, specifically now has among the cheapest mobile data per GB in the world, with mobile data prices having reduced by 95 percent in the last 5 years, as per TRAI in 2019. Today, Indian users consume close to 10 GB of data, each month, on average*. And similar to what the Indian government did, several governments and local entities have kicked off their own initiatives to provide easier, cost-effective access to the internet for everyone.”

Google also said it was facing varying infrastructure and technical challenges in scalability and sustainability of its free wireless internet across Indian railway stations. Google also announced that it would be ending its Station programme in South Africa, which was launched in the country in partnership with Think Wi-Fi three months ago.