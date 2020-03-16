Google's free coronavirus screening website goes live

Google’s sister company, Verily, has launched a new website to help conduct free COVID-19 screening tests in the US. The website goes live two days after US President Donald Trump’s announcement of Google working on a coronavirus health checkup website.

Project Baseline is Verily’s new website where US citizens can get themselves checked for COVID-19 for free. “The COVID-19 Program is a collaboration between Verily’s Project Baseline and the state of California to expand access to COVID-19 screening and testing in areas with a high volume of known cases,” the website reads.



US citizen



Located in one of the counties where testing is currently available.



Age 18 or older



Able to speak and read English



Willing to sign COVID-19 Public Health authorisation form

