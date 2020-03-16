App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google's free coronavirus screening website goes live

Project Baseline is Verily’s new website where US citizens can get themselves checked for COVID-19 for free.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google’s sister company, Verily, has launched a new website to help conduct free COVID-19 screening tests in the US. The website goes live two days after US President Donald Trump’s announcement of Google working on a coronavirus health checkup website.

Project Baseline is Verily’s new website where US citizens can get themselves checked for COVID-19 for free. “The COVID-19 Program is a collaboration between Verily’s Project Baseline and the state of California to expand access to COVID-19 screening and testing in areas with a high volume of known cases,” the website reads.

You can visit the website and click on ‘Get Started’. However, to be eligible for the tests, you need to be a:

  • US citizen

  • Located in one of the counties where testing is currently available.

  • Age 18 or older

  • Able to speak and read English

  • Willing to sign COVID-19 Public Health authorisation form

Currently, those staying in California can visit the website to take the online coronavirus screening and testing survey. As of now, the tests can be conducted only in two counties — Santa Clara and San Mateo. Google says that it plans to expand and add more testing sites soon.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 02:45 pm

tags #coronavirus #COVID19 #Google

