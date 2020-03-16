Google's free coronavirus screening website goes live

Project Baseline is Verily’s new website where US citizens can get themselves checked for COVID-19 for free.
Google’s sister company, Verily, has launched a new website to help conduct free COVID-19 screening tests in the US. The website goes live two days after US President Donald Trump’s announcement of Google working on a coronavirus health checkup website.
Project Baseline is Verily’s new website where US citizens can get themselves checked for COVID-19 for free. “The COVID-19 Program is a collaboration between Verily’s Project Baseline and the state of California to expand access to COVID-19 screening and testing in areas with a high volume of known cases,” the website reads.You can visit the website and click on ‘Get Started’. However, to be eligible for the tests, you need to be a:
- US citizen
- Located in one of the counties where testing is currently available.
- Age 18 or older
- Able to speak and read English
- Willing to sign COVID-19 Public Health authorisation form
