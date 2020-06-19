Google's Area 120 internal team launches Keen to rival Pinterest

Google’s internal experimental team Area 120 has developed a new app called Keen. The new Google app allows users to create a Keen, which is a topic board, much like the Pinterest board.

Keen lets users say what they want to spend more time on, and curate content from the web. “You make a 'keen'," which can be about any topic, whether it’s baking delicious bread at home, getting into birding or researching typography. Keen lets you curate the content you love, share your collection with others and find new content based on what you have saved, the blog post read.

Users can curate content for themselves or for other people. Users can also use Keen to build a collection of your best resources on a topic you know well and share it with people. The keens can be private or public, which means users have control over what is shared and who can contribute.

Google uses its machine learning and Search to help users curate content on Keen. As users save more on Keen, the machine learning learns and recommends better and similar content.

You can also follow keens that others have created, discovering thousands of hand-curated lists from the community and get notified when new things are added.

“Keen isn’t intended to be a place to spend endless hours browsing. Instead, it’s a home for your interests: a place to grow them, share them with loved ones and find things that will help in making this precious life count,” Google stated.

Keen is available on the web and Android.