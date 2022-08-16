English
    Google's Android 13 is released for Pixel smartphones: Everything you need to know

    Moneycontrol News
    August 16, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST

    After multiple beta launches, Google has officially released Android 13 for Pixel smartphones. The new version of the operating system will also be rolling out to Samsung, Xiaomi, Nokia, iQOO, OnePlus, Realme, Vivo, Oppo, and other smartphones “later this year”.

    Android 13 Supported Devices

    Google announced that the Android 13 update will roll out to Pixel smartphones from today. According to the changelog, the supported devices will include the Google Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a.

    According to Google, Android 13 comes with new capabilities for your phone and tablet, like extending app colour theming to even more apps, language settings that can be set on an app level, improved privacy controls and even the ability to copy text and media from one Android device and paste it to another with just a click.

    Android 13 is also packed with other features like HDR video support on third-party camera apps, an updated media output switcher, braille displays for Talkback and more. And it goes beyond the phone to give you a connected set of experiences across your other devices like your tablets and laptops.

    The Google Play Services website noted that the Android 13 rollout for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 6 Pro contains a bootloader update. The company says, “After flashing an Android 13 build on these devices, you will not be able to flash older Android 12 builds.”
