Google working on new Fuchsia OS, which could replace Android in 5 years: Report

Google is reportedly working on the extensive Fuchsia operating system (OS) that would work on all devices including phones, smart speakers and laptops. Fuchsia is likely to be the successor to Android and it may be released five years from now, according to a Bloomberg report.

After developing Fuchsia for Android and smart speakers, the tech giant now plans to make it available for laptops as well.

However, the report suggests that there are concerns within Google over the new OS as its privacy features will not allow the company to carry out targeted advertising.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

If the new OS is released, it could lead to users moving away from the widely -used Chrome. Fuchsia is believed to focus on supporting voice interactions and the results are better as compared to Android.

Google experimented with an interactive display and voice command-enabled YouTube application for the system.

The tech giant, has been working on Fuchsia OS since 2016. One of the aims of the OS is to end the usage of the Java software technology, which is owned by Oracle.

Oracle had previously filed a suit against Google for using its software to build Android, without paying the former and was successful in winning the case.