Google working on another trigger for virtual assistant on Android phones

There are already a number of ways to pull up Google Assistant on Android phones, Google is working on one more.

Moneycontrol News
May 11, 2021 / 02:31 PM IST
Google already offers a plethora of ways to trigger its virtual assistant at your whim on Android platform. You can do it using wake words such as "OK Google" or long-pressing the home button, swiping in from the bottom corners of the home screen or certain Pixel devices even allow you to squeeze the sides of the phone to trigger the assistant. This isn't even counting the number of custom ways third-party OEMs have built in to their OS Skin.

Google will also introduce the ability to double tap the back navigation button to summon the assistant with Android 12 along with a new power button trigger.

As noticed by XDA Developers, a teardown of the latest release of the Google App has divulged some new strings in the APK. It looks like Google will now allow you to trigger the assistant with the long-press of the power button.

This isn't new. There are tons of third-party OEM's like Samsung that already offer this feature on their phones, so this is more likely Google building it into the app for parity. For phones running Android 11 or below, the new setting should show up under Apps and Notification settings and for phones running Android 12, it will be accessible from the Apps section in the settings menu.
first published: May 11, 2021 02:31 pm

