MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Google will stop account sign-in on old Android devices

Starting September 27, If you have a phone with Android 2.3.7 or older, Google won't support it

Moneycontrol News
August 02, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST
Come September, Google will stop supporting phones running Android Gingerbread or older

Come September, Google will stop supporting phones running Android Gingerbread or older

If you are still using a phone that has Android Gingerbread (Version 2.3.7) or older, then Google will stop supporting account logins on your device from September 27.

In a support document listed on Google, the company makes it clear that, "Google will no longer allow sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower starting September 27, 2021. If you sign into your device after September 27, you may get username or password errors when you try to use Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube, and Maps. If your device has the ability to update to a newer Android version (3.0+), we advise you to do so in order to maintain access to Google apps and services on that device."

Google says that users may experience login errors after September 27. These may occur when you try to add a new gmail account or try syncing your calendar. It may also happen when factory reset a device and try to sign in or change your password on another device and even if you simply try to create a new account.

The search giant says the reason it is doing this to maintain security for its users. Alternatively, you can still try and use a browser on the device to access your account.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Android #Google
first published: Aug 2, 2021 11:27 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.