Google will stop account sign-in on old Android devices

Come September, Google will stop supporting phones running Android Gingerbread or older

If you are still using a phone that has Android Gingerbread (Version 2.3.7) or older, then Google will stop supporting account logins on your device from September 27.

In a support document listed on Google, the company makes it clear that, "Google will no longer allow sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower starting September 27, 2021. If you sign into your device after September 27, you may get username or password errors when you try to use Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube, and Maps. If your device has the ability to update to a newer Android version (3.0+), we advise you to do so in order to maintain access to Google apps and services on that device."

Google says that users may experience login errors after September 27. These may occur when you try to add a new gmail account or try syncing your calendar. It may also happen when factory reset a device and try to sign in or change your password on another device and even if you simply try to create a new account.

The search giant says the reason it is doing this to maintain security for its users. Alternatively, you can still try and use a browser on the device to access your account.