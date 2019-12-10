Google will soon allow Gmail users to send multiple emails as an attachment

Google has released a new feature for Gmail that will allow users to attach an email to another email. The feature works without the user needing to download or copy the email.

The new feature would give a sigh of relief to users who forward multiple messages related to a single topic to another user.

“We’ve heard from you that there are situations where attaching emails makes more sense than forwarding separate emails, like wanting to forward multiple messages related to a single topic. With this new functionality, you can do exactly that,” said Google in its blog post.

Once the new feature is rolled out, users can write a summary email message to the recipients, and attach the set of emails. The recipient, on their end, can open these attached emails in their email client. To use this feature, select emails that you want to attach and click on ‘Forward as attachment’ under the three-dot overflow menu.

There is no limit on the number of emails that can be attached to an email. However, if the file size exceeds over 25MB, it will be attached through Google Drive. The attached email is saved as a .eml file, which opens in a new window upon clicking.

Google is rolling out its 'send emails as an attachment' feature, which would be available for all users before January 21, 2020.