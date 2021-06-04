MARKET NEWS

Google will let you opt of ad tracking on Android later this year

June 04, 2021 / 06:15 PM IST
Following Apple's footsteps, Google will now introduce the option to opt out of ad tracking for Android users later this year. The option will be coming with a Google Play Services update and opting out of ads means that companies will no longer be able to see your unique ID and won't serve you personalised ads.

Google has been trying to find a way to satisfy both users and advertisers on its platform by offering half-baked solutions like presenting users in groups to advertisers that seemed to benefit no one. The company has also gone on record saying that it will introduce a safety section to Play Store in 2022 that allows users to see what data companies collect on them.

The rollout will first be for Android 12 devices later this year before covering a broader spectrum in 2022 with phones that have access to Google Play. The funny thing is you can actually opt out from seeing ads currently in Android by going to Settings, tapping on Google, then ads and flipping the toggle to on to opt out of ads. But this clearly isn't fool proof if Google needs to make an announcement to the contrary.

Another thing to note is that Google will keep ad-tracking enabled by default unlike Apple which makes it so that users have to opt-in to the ad services.
TAGS: #Ad tracking #App Tracking #Apple #Google
