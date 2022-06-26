Google will allow employees to relocate after US Supreme Court strikes down abortion rights

Tech giant Google has told its employees that they can apply for relocation without justification after the US Supreme Court’s seismic decision to overturn the right to legal abortion.

The court’s decision which now eliminates the constitutional right to abortion, established by a 1973 case Roe vs Wade, and leaves the decision of upholding abortion laws in the hands of individual states, has seen 28 American states taking steps to ban or restrict access to abortions.

In an email, reviewed by tech website The Verge, Google's Human Resources head Fiona Cicconi wrote that this was "a profound change for the country that deeply affects so many of us, especially women".

"Equity is extraordinarily important to us as a company, and we share concerns about the impact this ruling will have on people’s health, lives, and careers."

Cicconi said, "To support Googlers and their dependents, our US benefits plan and health insurance covers out-of-state medical procedures that are not available where an employee lives and works."

She said employees could also apply "for relocation without justification, and those overseeing this process will be aware of the situation".

A Google spokesperson told The Verge that these measures were in place way before the court decision, and that ruling would not change the Mountain View, California, headquartered company’s relocation policies.