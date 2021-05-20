MARKET NEWS

Google wants to build a commercial quantum computer before 2030

Moneycontrol News
May 20, 2021 / 04:53 PM IST
Google says that it wants to roll out a commercial quantum computer before 2030 for large-scale calculations without errors

Google says that it wants to build a commercial quantum computer that can handle large-scale calculations without errors before 2030. With the announcement, Google now joins the list of companies that have announced concrete plans for a commercial system.

In a blog post, Google outlined its plans and says it wants to have a quantum computer to accelerate solutions for real-world problems such as sustainable energy and reduced emissions. It also wants to drive new scientific discoveries like a more advanced AI system.

It also unveiled a new quantum AI campus in Santa Barbara, California. The campus will include the company's first quantum data center, quantum hardware research laboratories and an in-house quantum chip fabrication facility.

The first problems that Google has tasked the team with are "better batteries (to lighten the load on the power grid)", "fertilizer to feed the world without creating 2% of global carbon emissions (as nitrogen fixation does today)" and to "create more targeted medicines (to stop the next pandemic before it starts)".

Google also says that with an error corrected quantum computer they will be, "able to simulate how molecules behave and interact, so we can test and invent new chemical processes and new materials before investing in costly real-life prototypes."

The ultimate goal for the team will be to build an 1,000,000 qubit room-sized, error-corrected quantum computer and a world first quantum transistor. This machine will be capable of performing quantum operations with the help of two error-corrected logical qubits (1 logical qubit = 1000 physical qubits).
TAGS: #Google #quantum computing
first published: May 20, 2021 04:53 pm

