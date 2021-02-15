Google wants more Pixel smartphones at corporates, launches new site for enterprise

Google has launched a new site to attract businesses to Pixel phones. It wants the Pixel phones to inherit the same mind space that once belonged to Blackberry and is currently enjoyed by Apple.

It wouldn't be that tough considering there are a lot of Android users and more will jump into the fray once Google expands its Pixel line into enterprise. It will also likely bolster its faltering Pixel sales as of late, that have been on a steady decline ever since Google bafflingly shifted its strategy to compete in the crowded mid-range market while selling at a higher price.

Its the services that count though and they have been doing well enough for Google to experiment with corporates. It's a sound bet, considering the competition is lesser in the enterprise segment. Remarkably, the Pixel 3XL is still very popular at corporates and is a good sign that Google has made the right bet here.

The new site also emphasizes the security features of the Pixel, namely the Titan M chip, Google's security suite, biometric protection and face unlock. Google also prominently advertises the three years of security and OS updates to the Pixel.

Google is also talking about the 5G connectivity of Pixel phones making them future proof in India. It also advertises enterprise features such as Google Play for administrators, separate work profiles and zero touch enrolment.