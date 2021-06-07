MARKET NEWS

Google updates YouTube Music for Android Auto

The new update makes some big visual overhauls to YouTube music for Android Auto

June 07, 2021 / 03:17 PM IST
Google has updated the YouTube Music app for Android Auto with a major visual overhaul that makes it easier to navigate. The new update introduces a tab-based system that allows drivers to quickly switch between Home, Last Played, Library and Device Files.

The interesting thing about this is some of the tabs are contextual, for example- if you use the service for the first time or don't have a listening history on YouTube Music, you will not see the last played tab. Similarly, the device files tab will only show up if it reads some locally stored media on your stereo system.

Google has also made the UI cleaner and overhauled it to be smoother and made it less dependent on text relying on some prominent visual elements to do the heavy lifting, which is great when you are using the app while driving.

The rest of the design is still visually similar as reported by Android Police, with scroll bar still on the left and album artwork still sorted into large rows of three for easier access while driving.

Notably, the back button has been replaced YouTube Music logo since the new tab based navigation doesn't require you to switch back and forth between songs or albums.
first published: Jun 7, 2021 03:17 pm

