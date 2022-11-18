Google updates Maps with AR-powered visual search

Google is updating its "Live View" feature within Maps to make it more robust and allow users to search visually. The changes will roll out to iOS and Android users in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco and Tokyo.

Using AI, Street View images and Augmented Reality (AR), Live View will now display a real-time recreation of the area around you, while overlaying information to make it easier to search places at a glance.

To use the feature, simply open Maps on your iOS or Android phone and then tap on the camera icon. Like Street View, you will be shown a recreation of the area around you with information overlaid on the screen, so you don't have fiddle around or open extra pages.

Previously Google used AR to show directional arrows for easier navigation. Now it has expanded that functionality to show you real-time information on the places around you. For example: ATMs near you will show up as small icons while in Live View and you can tap on them to navigate or see more information.

Similarly, tapping on different points of interest while the in view will tell you more about the place, like opening and closing times for a shop or bus stops and transit stations. It even allows you to spot places not in your immediate view.

Also new is the ability to see all Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations around you. You can filter these using tags like "fast charge" which will show you stations with chargers rated 50kW or higher in your immediate vicinity.

Launching globally with this update is the ability to see wheelchair accessible, stair-free places around you. Simply tap on "Accessible Places" and Maps will now display an icon if the location you are visiting has accessibility options.

