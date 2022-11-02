Google updates Chrome with a side panel for faster search

(Image Courtesy: Google)

Google has updated the Chrome browser with several new features for you to try out.

The first is a new way to track prices on products that you might be interested in. When you a visit an online store and open the product page, Chrome will now give you an option to "Track price" on the address bar.

This will compare prices for the product across various online stores at once, and you will get an email if any price drops or discounts are announced for the product. Once you enable tracking, the product page itself will also be saved to your bookmarks.

Another nifty feature is the ability to view all search results in a single row for easier consumption. When you search using the Chrome address bar, the browser will now give you an option to "Open search in new panel", which will display results in a side panel. Clicking on a result will open it in your current tab, and you can easily compare more results using the side panel.

Users can now pin an active tab, to put them in front of other tabs and hold its position. To do so, right click on a tab you want to pin and then select "Pin" from the options.