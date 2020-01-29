App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Translate will soon translate and transcribe messages on Android in real time

The search engine giant also added that Continuous Translation will 'constantly evaluating whole sentences as the audio is ongoing'

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Google Translate Logo (Image_ Wikimedia Commons)
Google Translate Logo (Image_ Wikimedia Commons)

Google will soon release its new live transcribe and translate feature for Android smartphones. The company, on January 28, unveiled its Continuous Translation feature to the media in San Francisco.

Continuous Translation comes as an updated version of the Interpreter mode for Google Assistant, which was rolled out earlier in January. While using the Interpreter mode, Google Assistant will translate for request in a number of languages. Continuous Translation would be a similar feature with some changes for Google Translate.

While showcasing various artificial intelligence-related projects, Google demonstrated a prototype version of the Continuous Translation feature. To use the feature though one is likely to require an active internet connection, The Verge reported.

The feature has an icon labelled ‘Listen’ next to the camera icon. Upon tapping/clicking on the icon, a new window opens with the microphone button at the bottom.

Like the usual Google Translate, users can select the language and hold the microphone button to record the sentence. With Continuous translation, Google Translate will translate the recorded audio in real-time.

Google said the feature currently does not support pre-recorded audio files. However, users can simply play the recorded audio near the smartphone’s speaker while it is recording.

The search engine giant also added that Continuous Translation will ‘constantly evaluating whole sentences as the audio is ongoing'. It will add punctuations, correct word choices depending upon the context, and even attempt to correct accents and regional dialects.

Google has not revealed the exact timeline of the feature’s launch.

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 01:32 pm

tags #Google

