Google Translate handles 143 billion words daily: Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that the translating service offered by the company- Google Translate - handles over 143 billion words per day.

According to a report in Business Insider, Pichai attributed the rise in daily numbers to the big push Google Translate got during the recent 2018 FIFA World Cup World tournament. Be it single words, full statements, web documents or even web pages - Google Translate can render all of it into 100 different languages.

The translation services which launched 12 years ago, could be another gold mine that the California-based technology giants might tap into.

However, no such plans were discussed by Pichai during the conference call. Currently, the service is offered for free to users.

The application has been getting various new features over the last many years. The Google Translate app on both- Android and iOS can translate 37 languages via photo, 27 via real-time video in ‘augmented reality mode’, and 32 via a voice in ‘conversation mode’.

"I was extremely proud to see the positive feedback on how useful Google Translate was for people who travelled to Russia. In these simple moments, when you're in an unfamiliar place or you don't know the language, Google is there to help with the right information at the right time," said Pichai during the conference call.