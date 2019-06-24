App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 04:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Google took down 3 million fake business profiles last year

Google, which helps people connect with businesses by offering information like contact details and directions to the establishment, said business scammers occasionally take advantage of local listings to make a profit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tech giant Google took down over three million fake business profiles last year from Google Maps that could potentially defraud customers, according to a company blogpost.

Google, which helps people connect with businesses by offering information like contact details and directions to the establishment, said business scammers occasionally take advantage of local listings to make a profit.

These scammers charge business owners for services that are actually free, defraud customers by posing as real businesses, and impersonate real businesses to secure leads and then sell them, Google Maps Product Director Ethan Russell said in a recent blogpost.

Close

He added that the company has been using a wide array of techniques and approaches to limit abuse on its platforms.

related news

"(Last year), we took down more than three million fake business profiles –– and more than 90 percent of those business profiles were removed before a user could even see the profile. Our internal systems were responsible for more than 85 percent of these removals," he said.

More than 250,000 of fake business profiles that it removed were reported to Google by users, and the company disabled more than 150,000 user accounts that were found to be abusive (up 50 percent from 2017).

"It is a constant balancing act and we're continually working on new and better ways to fight these scams using a variety of ever-evolving manual and automated systems," Russell noted.

Google said over the years, it has added more than 200 million places to Google Maps and every month, it connects people to businesses more than nine billion times, including over one billion phone calls and three billion requests for directions.

The US-based company said users can flag individual business profiles for removal. People can also report multiple business profiles at once via the business redressal form to kick off the review process.

"We use such reports to investigate content and take it down if it is found to be in violation of our policies. We also investigate the associated accounts if they're suspected of broader abuse," it added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 03:54 pm

tags #Google #Technology #world

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.