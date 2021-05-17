Google to stop free unlimited uploads for Photos starting June 1

You're options are to either bite the bullet and buy a Google One subscription or move to a different service

Starting on June 1, 2021 Google will officially stop unlimited storage of your photos on Google Photos. After this month, all new photos or videos that you upload will be counted against the free 15GB storage limit on your Google account.

Google announced this move back in November 2020 citing financial reasons behind the decision.

The question is what do you do now and what are your options? Let's start with your existing files on the platform. You do not need to worry about the existing files you have uploaded on Google Photos since they will be exempt from the restrictions. Only files that are uploaded after or on June 1 count towards your storage.

Google will also roll out a new AI tool on June 1 that will automatically go through your photo library and give you suggestions to remove certain photos and videos that are too big to fit within the free 15GB storage limit.

People on Pixel devices don't have to worry just yet since they will still get unlimited storage for 'high quality' photos. If you choose to upload photos in 'original quality' however, they will count towards your storage.

Pixel 2 and 2XL users can enjoy unlimited storage for both 'high-quality' and 'original quality' images till the end of 2021. Beyond that, all the photos will be downscaled to 'high quality' and you will have to pay for extra storage.

Pixel 3 and 3XL users will get to enjoy this for an extra month, ending January 2022. After that they will find their photos downscaled to 'high-quality' as well. The newer Pixel phones Pixel 4, 4XL, 4a and Pixel 5 will not enjoy unlimited uploads in 'original quality', they will only be restricted to 'high quality'. Google has also stated that any other Pixel phones released in the future will not get be getting the unlimited storage plans. They will have to pay just like everyone else.