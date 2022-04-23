Google to start blocking third-party call recorders on Play Store

Google will start blocking third-party call recording apps on the Play Store, starting from May 11. The changes were first spotted by Reddit user /u/NLL-APPS, and was later reported on by 9to5Google.

The new policy update will place certain restrictions on Android's Accessibility API, which is used by developers. This was used as a clever workaround by teams to enable remote call recording for their apps. Google will now bar that from happening.

In the past, Google had locked off call recording starting with Android 6, and then barred developers from using the microphone for voice recording in Android 10. This is when developers began using the Accessibility API as a workaround.

As per the new policy, Google states that "the Accessibility API is not designed and cannot be requested for remote call audio recording." The company also clarified that the new policy was only meant for third-party apps on the Play Store, since dialers, either the stock defaults or the pre-loaded ones, did not require access to the Accessibility API to record audio.

Google has not clarified if they will be removing third-party apps with call recording already present on the Play Store, but has said they will lose functionality.

Truecaller, the popular Caller ID app for Android, has announced that it would be stopping its free, call-recording feature on May 11.

In a statement shared with the press, Truecaller said that it had introduced "call recording for all Android handsets based on overwhelming consumer requests. Truecaller's call recording function was free for all users, permission-based, and needed users to enable the capability using the Google Accessibility API. However, due to the new Google Developer Program restrictions, we are no longer able to provide call recording".