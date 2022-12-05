Google to shut down Duplex AI for web

Google has announced that it is going to shut down its Duplex service on the web. The AI-based service was launched in 2019 to help users simplify and complete tasks on the web, like booking airline tickets or speeding up the flight check-in process on airline websites.

As spotted by TechCrunch, The search and hardware giant has updated its support page for Duplex on the web stating that, "Duplex on the Web is deprecated, and will no longer be supported as of December, 2022. Any automation features enabled by Duplex on the Web will no longer be supported after this date."

Duplex for the web becomes the latest app to join the Google graveyard of shuttered services. It was introduced as a spin-off to Duplex AI assistant, that can mimic realistic human voices and hold natural conversations.

Google pitches it as an assistant that can help you with mundane tasks such as bookings and reservations, where it can call the location for you and handle the bookings.

In 2019, Google announced Duplex for the web, an offshoot of the assistant, that would help fill out your details on website forms to make the experience smoother.

For example - If you tell Google Assistant to book a car, then Duplex will bring up the webpage for the service and fill in your details automatically. You can then confirm the details.

In a statement shared with TechCrunch, A Google spokesperson said, "As we continue to improve the Duplex experience, we're responding to the feedback we've heard from users and developers about how to make it even better. By the end of this year, we'll turn down Duplex on the Web and fully focus on making AI advancements to the Duplex voice technology that helps people most every day."

Moneycontrol News

