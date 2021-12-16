Google to set up team to create augmented reality OS

Google is actively looking to hire a team that will develop an augmented reality OS for its 'innovative AR device'.

The head of Google's AR-based operating system efforts Mark Lucovsky put out a call to prospective hires on his LinkedIn page. He said that the company was looking to fill a number of positions for their next augmented reality project.

As 9to5Mac noted, Lucovsky was previously with Meta and worked with the Oculus VR team for four years. He was also one of the engineers on the Windows NT team and helped build and design the operating system.

Lucovsky was with Microsoft for 16 years before moving on to Google and then to VMware, Mombo Labs and Oculus VR before moving back to Google this month.

There are fourteen positions Google is looking to fill, including Senior Software Engineer, Senior Software Developer for AR, Tech Lead and people with expertise in Embedded Machine Learning.

The team is expected to prototype and develop user experiences that will be the foundation of their "innovate AR device."

All of these positions are based in the US and Canada.

This isn't Google's first rodeo when it comes to AR. It launched Google Glass in 2013 but it never became anything more than a prototype. Eventually, Google relegated it to a B2B product, being sold to businesses and enterprises.