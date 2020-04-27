App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google to roll out 'Live Caption' feature for phone calls with Android 11 update

To ensure user privacy, the caller on the other side would receive a notification that Live Caption has been enabled.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Android smartphones could soon get live transcribe feature for phone calls if we go by some of the references found in the Android 11 developer preview.

Googled rolled out a new feature on Android 10 called Live Caption that transcribed audio and video into captions in real-time. The feature could soon make its way with added support for phone calls in Android 11. XDA Developers has found the code in the developer preview of Android 11 which includes references to switching on Live Caption for a phone call.

The Live Caption for phone calls feature is likely to make its way to the final stable version. If and when the feature is rolled out, users would be able to see what the other person said, even if they could not hear the voice, courtesy of Google’s language recognition tools. To ensure user privacy, the caller on the other side would receive a notification that Live Caption has been enabled.

Google is expected to roll out Android 11 at the Pixel 5 launch in the US, which is likely to be in August or September if things go well. The company has confirmed that it will not host its annual developer conference, Google I/O, this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 04:12 pm

tags #Android #Google

