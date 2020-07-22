Google to prevent smartphones with 2GB of RAM from using the full version of Android 11: Report

Google’s next major Android update is not far from an official release, with beta testing already underway. Now, a leaked copy of Google’s “Android 11 Go edition Device Configuration Guide” may have revealed an interesting detail.

The leaked copy was first spotted by XDA Developers and suggested that smartphones that launch with 2GB RAM or less will have to launch as Android Go devices and won’t be able to run the traditional Android operating system.

Additionally, phones with 512MB of RAM or less will no longer qualify for preloading Google’s Mobile Services (GMS). The upcoming requirements will definitely impact low-end Android devices. This also means that we may stop seeing devices with 512MB RAM in the future. Additionally, allowing devices with 1GB and 2GB of RAM to only run Android Go will improve performance across the board.

The changes are expected to take place from Q4 2020 when the OS starts rolling out publicly. It is worth noting that smartphones with 2GB of RAM that has launched prior will be exempt from this requirement. They will continue to run the full version of Android even if they receive future updates.

Android Go is intended to be a lite version of Google’s open-source OS with native apps coming in a low-footprint. While these low-footprint apps may offer fewer features, they maintain the same core functionality. The change seems to be aimed at providing a better, no-compromise experience on phones with modest hardware.