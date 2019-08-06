Google to make sure all 'Made by Google' products will use recycled materials by 2022

Time and again, Google sets the standards with its amazing innovation in camera performance on its Pixel devices. However, the search giant is taking steps to set a far more important standard that stands to benefit humanity in general.

Google recently announced that all “Made by Google” products would include recycled materials by 2022. The product portfolio comprises hardware like the Pixelbooks, Google Home speakers, Pixel phones, Nest, and accessories like charging stands and phone cases.

Fast Company reported that a Google engineer proposed using “fabric made from recycled bottles in the device” in a device scheduled to release later this year. Instead of “an industry-standard polyester fabric, made from virgin plastic.” A team has been validating whether or not the material meets design and manufacturing standards for two years now.

According to the report, each new device or accessory will reuse one-third of a plastic bottle. In addition, to promote sustainable hardware, Google has also pledged to make all shipments carbon neutral by 2020. In an interview with Fast Company, Anna Meegan, Google’s head of sustainability for hardware stated; “the team was able to reduce emissions by 40 percent by switching from air shipments to cargo.”

The report also goes on to state that Google used plastic bottles to create the fabric of Google Home speakers and cases. The company has already started using recycled plastic in Chromecast devices. Google’s current recycling partnership program lets users send in Google devices that are no longer in use. However, the program is only limited to citizens in the United States.