Google to launch new unified messaging app for business

Google has a reputation for launching and ditching messaging services over the years.

The search giant’s enterprise communication strategy is currently centred around Hangouts Meet and Hangout Chat.

However, a new report suggests that Google could be working on a unified messaging app for businesses that will rival Microsoft Teams and Slack.

According to a report by The Information, the new app will combine several standalone Google applications and technologies into one unified app offering. With the new standalone app, Google wants to bring together the functionality of several apps, including online storage through Google Drive, Gmail, text with Hangouts Chat, and Hangouts Meet video conferencing.

The Information’s report also claims that there is a Calendar integration, but users will still need to open the standalone app. The new mobile app for business is being tested internally at Google. CEO of Google’s Cloud Unit, Thomas Kurian, discussed the new app at a conference for the unit’s business partners and salespeople. The upcoming app is expected to join Google’s G Suite productivity software overseen by Google Cloud.