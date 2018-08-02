Global tech giant Google is developing a new search engine for China that will be in line with the country's stringent censorship rules, according to a report by The Intercept.

According to the report, after retracting its search engine from China in 2010, Google is set to make a return to the country with a censored version within the next 6-9 months.

The "revised" search engine, which has been codenamed "Dragonfly" according to a report in TechCrunch, will block western services that are already outlawed in China, including Twitter, Instagram and Google itself.

Also, the search engine will scrub results for sensitive topics such as the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, as well as international media outlets such as The New York Times and BBC.

In light of the backlash Google received this year after thousands of its employees signed a petition against a $10-million contract with the US military, the company has not conferred the existence of the project.

However, Google has not explicitly denied it either.

"We provide a number of mobile apps in China, such as Google Translate and Files Go, help Chinese developers, and have made significant investments in Chinese companies like JD.com. But we don’t comment on speculation about future plans," a person aware of the matter told TechCrunch.

Reports also claimed that the highly secretive project is only limited to a handful of high-level Google executives, including Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai.