Google to introduce HTTPS-only mode to Chrome

Google is working on an HTTPS-Only mode for Chrome as per a recent post on the Chromium Gerrit. This feature will actively warn you when visiting a site with an unsecured connection.

This is part of a larger move to try and dissuade users from using websites that utilise unsecured connections, which means your activity is potentially open to being monitored by a third party.

Google already marks websites that use HTTP protocols as 'unsecure' and could potentially be a threat that could see sensitive information like banking details fall into the wrong hands.

The 'HTTPS-only' toggle will be disabled by default but it is worth noting that Chrome already tries and establishes connections to HTTPS versions of websites. When it can't find a secure connection Chrome warns you that it is loading an HTTP site and asks if you want to proceed.

The browser will also give you the option to remember the sites that you visit with the older protocol and will not show you a warning the next time you visit them.

Since this is still active development, this feature may take some time to roll out to public users. Other browsers such as Vivaldi and Firefox already have HTTPS-only mode enabled by default, so if anything Google is playing catch-up here.