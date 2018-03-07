Google Tez gets new chat feature to compete with WhatsApp's payments feature

Payments app Google Tez has rolled out a chat feature, an effort to compete with WhatsApp, which recently began testing its payments feature.

This feature will make it easier for users to talk to each other about transactions.

The feature is not available to all users as the rollout is in the initial stages. The chat button is near the "Pay" and "Request" buttons on the app.

Since its launch in September last year, the app has emerged as a competitor to mobile wallets Paytm and MobiKwik.

Tez is different from other payment apps because it is not a mobile wallet. It allows people to pay directly from their bank accounts. Users can even send money to the bank account of a person who does not use Tez.

Tez also has a Cash Mode, where Tez users who are nearby can transfer money without sharing bank account details.

Once the bank account is linked, the customer does not need to link it again. The customer only needs a UPI PIN, a feature that is part of its Tez Shield security measures.

Like mobile wallets, Google Tez supports payment for utilities such as electricity, gas, landline and post-paid phone bills.

As of December, the app has over 12 million users, according to NDTV Gadgets.