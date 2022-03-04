Google tests a new dark mode on its Android app

(Image Courtesy: AP)

Google is testing a new darker 'dark' mode on its Android app. Spotted first by 9to5Google, the change applies to the Google discover pane that recommends and shares a personalised stream of content and news, according to the user's preference.

Welcome to the dark side.

Introducing Dark theme, available on desktop, mobile and everywhere you search. pic.twitter.com/qqM7darEif — Google (@Google) February 10, 2022

According to 9to5Google, the colour is now closer to pitch black rather than the usual dark grey. This is similar to the switch to true black when Google updated its search app on desktop and mobile, but not quite as black.

The new dark mode could be beneficial for Android devices with OLED screens, where it could save battery life, or appeal more to people who like having their devices set to dark mode.

The new colour hasn't seen a wide roll-out yet, but is limited to beta test channels, specifically app version 13.8 beta. Alternatively, you can download the latest beta from APKMirror.