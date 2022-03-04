English
    Google tests a new dark mode on its Android app

    Not quite pitch black but not a lighter shade of grey either

    Moneycontrol News
    March 04, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: AP)

    (Image Courtesy: AP)


    Google is testing a new darker 'dark' mode on its Android app. Spotted first by 9to5Google, the change applies to the Google discover pane that recommends and shares a personalised stream of content and news, according to the user's preference.

    Also Read: Google Pixel Buds A-Series Review: The smartest true wireless earbuds in the segment

    According to 9to5Google, the colour is now closer to pitch black rather than the usual dark grey. This is similar to the switch to true black when Google updated its search app on desktop and mobile, but not quite as black.

    The new dark mode could be beneficial for Android devices with OLED screens, where it could save battery life, or appeal more to people who like having their devices set to dark mode.

    Also Read: Google suspends all ad sales in Russia as censorship demands grow

    The new colour hasn't seen a wide roll-out yet, but is limited to beta test channels, specifically app version 13.8 beta. Alternatively, you can download the latest beta from APKMirror.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Android #dark mode #Google #Google Discover #Google Search
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 11:05 am

