    Google taps law firm to conduct civil rights review : Report

    The company has hired WilmerHale, a prominent law firm, to carry out the assessment, the report added.

    Reuters
    March 04, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST

    Google has tapped an outside law firm to review how its services and policies impact civil rights and racial equity, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

    The civil rights audit has been months in the making and is set to examine how the company's diversity and inclusion policies and approach to content moderation may affect marginalized communities, including at its subsidiary YouTube, the newspaper said. The company has hired WilmerHale, a prominent law firm, to carry out the assessment, the report added.

