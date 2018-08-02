Google takes a dig at Microsoft and Apple in latest Chromebook ad

As the school session in the US is about to begin and students are busy in preparing for them, Google has released an ad for its Chromebook notebooks taking a dig at rivals Apple and Microsoft.

The one-minute-long commercial highlights the problem of ‘frequent’ errors which crop up in Windows and MacOS to prove that Chromebook laptops are better than Apple and Windows laptops.

The ad is in many ways similar to Samsung ads directed at Apple in which the South Korean company digs reasons to criticise the iPhones. Recently, the company released an ad which mocked iPhone X over a slower download speed than its flagship Galaxy S9.

However, the Chromebook ad also promotes its product by pointing out its features, unlike the Samsung ads.

Nonetheless, the ad is also being criticised for exaggerating the errors in MacOS and Windows. The latest versions of both operating systems are less prone to displayed errors.

Google has been targeting the market share of Apple and Microsoft for a while now. It has, more or less, succeeded in breaching the fort especially in student laptop segment.

Chromebooks in India start from Rs 13,499. In the US, the range starts at $179. Not just Google, even traditional Windows vendors are selling ChromeOS laptops.

Google recently launched a high-end Google Pixelbook with 7th Gen Intel Core and up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The laptop is priced at $999.