Google Stadia's launch lineup of 12 games leaves a lot to be desired

Google’s cloud game streaming service has been hailed as the future of gaming. Stadia is tipped to be the catalyst of change that will bring about a new ear in gaming, one that doesn’t rely on expensive hardware to stay up to date with video game technology. However, the platform’s new lineup of games available at launch leaves a lot to be desired.



Wondering what games will be available to play on launch day for Stadia? Here’s our day one lineup for November 19 with more titles coming by the end of 2019.

For the full list and additional details, check out our blog → https://t.co/CWyqjMegYzpic.twitter.com/YzhEX1d3ou — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) November 11, 2019



Rage 2

Borderlands 3

Metro Exodus

Darksiders Genesis

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Dragonball Xenoverse 2

NBA 2K20

Farming Simulator 19

Football Manager 2020

Final Fantasy 15

Trials Rising

Grid

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Final Fantasy



Google Stadia’s official Twitter handle recently put out a tweet about the 12 games that will be available when the service launches on November 19.Of the twelve titles available at launch, only a couple of them are head turners. Some of the games are over a year old. Take, for example, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, which was released in 2014. However, the limited games available at launch is no reason to be deterred as Stadia’s library will get 14 more titles before 2020.

2020 will also see the arrival of the much-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 and Watch Dogs: Legion. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will likely make their way onto Google Stadia sometime in December this year or early 2020.