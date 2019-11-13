App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Stadia's launch lineup of 12 games leaves a lot to be desired

Stadia's library will get 14 more titles before 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google’s cloud game streaming service has been hailed as the future of gaming. Stadia is tipped to be the catalyst of change that will bring about a new ear in gaming, one that doesn’t rely on expensive hardware to stay up to date with video game technology. However, the platform’s new lineup of games available at launch leaves a lot to be desired.

Google Stadia’s official Twitter handle recently put out a tweet about the 12 games that will be available when the service launches on November 19.

Of the twelve titles available at launch, only a couple of them are head turners. Some of the games are over a year old. Take, for example, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, which was released in 2014.  However, the limited games available at launch is no reason to be deterred as Stadia’s library will get 14 more titles before 2020.

  1. Rage 2

  2. Borderlands 3

  3. Metro Exodus

  4. Darksiders Genesis

  5. Ghost Recon Breakpoint

  6. Dragonball Xenoverse 2

  7. NBA 2K20

  8. Farming Simulator 19

  9. Football Manager 2020

  10. Final Fantasy 15

  11. Trials Rising

  12. Grid

  13. Wolfenstein: Youngblood

  14. Final Fantasy

2020 will also see the arrival of the much-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 and Watch Dogs: Legion. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will likely make their way onto Google Stadia sometime in December this year or early 2020.

While Google Stadia's promise of a hardwareless era in gaming maybe some of the best news we've received in 2019, the very-limited AAA titles available at launch will undoubtedly make the platform's launch phase challenging to say the least. Google will have to rely on the promise of a seamless gaming experience that allows users to easily transition between all supported devices.

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #gaming #Google

