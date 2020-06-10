App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google shipped more smartphones than OnePlus in 2019: Report

Google shipped 7.2 million smartphones last year, recording a 52-percent growth as compared to 2018.


Tech goliath Google had a surprisingly good year in 2019 as far as smartphone business is concerned. According to a report by IDC, the search giant saw a resurgence in smartphone sales, recording more-than-decent growth as compared to 2018.

Google shipped 7.2 million smartphones last year, recording a 52-percent growth as compared to 2018. The company also surpassed Chinese device maker OnePlus in terms of total units shipped in 2019. Although Google is quite far off from entering the top 10 smartphone makers globally, based on shipments.

Google's growth comes as somewhat of a surprise considering both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 series sold fewer units in the first six months of their availability as compared to the Pixel 3 lineup. However, last year, Google unveiled four new smartphones as compared to two the previous year, while also expanding Pixel sales to three new markets.

While Google still has a long way to go to reach the popularity levels of Apple, it seems to be making decent progress. OnePlus is one of the most popular premium smartphone brands, especially in countries like India, where the brand has garnered a pretty strong reputation. However, while OnePlus gained popularity in price competitive markets, Google managed strong sales numbers in markets like the US, Western Europe, and Japan.

Additionally, the Pixel 3a was lauded by most reviewers for being able to offer a premium camera experience at an affordable price, especially if you reside in the US. While Google’s numbers are nowhere near that of Samsung, Apple, Huawei, and the other major players, a 52 percent growth is still a noteworthy achievement.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 04:17 pm

tags #Google #OnePlus #smartphones

