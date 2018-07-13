Google set to redesign Chrome, will add fresh user interface

Web browser Google Chrome is set to go through a makeover and get a new appearance, according to reports.

Chrome is expected to be upgraded with the new appearance on all available platforms.

The popular browser's user interface (UI) has remained more or less similar throughout its existence, even though Google has upgraded the Chrome's before.

According to a report by The Gadgets Now, speculations in the last few months have been hinting towards a complete “Material Design” renovation to its UI.

Francois Beaufort, Chromium Evangelist at Google announced, “Plenty of things have been updated for the better in my opinion”, as the new browser interface design has been rolled out to ‘Chrome Canary’ for developers to have a look and test it out, the report adds.

Beaufort also spoke about how the new UI will offer, “tab shape, single tab mode, Omnibox suggestion icons, tab strip coloring, pinned tabs, and alert indicators.”

Google has not announced an official date for the new interface launch yet.