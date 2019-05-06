Google set to launch privacy tools to limit online tracking: Report

Alphabet Inc's Google is set to roll out a dashboard-like function in its Chrome browser to offer internet users more control in fending off tracking cookies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cookies are small text files that follow users on the internet and are the basis on which advertisers target consumers on the specific interest they have displayed while browsing.

While Google's new tools are not expected to significantly curtail its ability to collect data, it would help the company press its sizable advantage over online-advertising rivals, the newspaper said .

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.