Google services resume after a brief outage: Here are some of the biggest outages that took place in Oct-Dec 2020

data

Google users across the globe reported outages for the search engine, YouTube, and other Google services. The outage was only brief, and the services was restored in a little under an hour after the status page reported it.

However, this is not the first time a major tech giant, had its services go offline. So, let's take a look at past instances where major platforms went down across the globe for brief periods.

Facebook, December 2020 | The most recent outage occurred a couple of days back, when Facebook and Instagram users began reporting issues. On December 10, a service outage took down Facebook Messenger and Instagram DMs for several users. The error prevented old messages from loading, while users were not able to send new messages. The issue seemed to be of Facebook's own making as it occurred when the company attempted to integrated Messenger and Instagram DMs.

Spotify, November 2020 | Last month, Spotify experienced a brief worldwide outage. The music platform went down on November 27 at around 02:45 pm (IST). The services came back online an hour before after the company made a "few tweaks" on their backend.

Instagram, November 2020 | Instagram had been glitching for several users in India and across the globe for anywhere between several hours to three whole days. Several users reported issues on Downdetector, with complaints coming in from November 10. The issues ranged from an endless circle of buffering to start-up screens hanging.

| Twitter regularly experienced brief outages, with the most recent one happening on October 16, 2020. The social networking site was down for many users due to an inadvertent change it had made to its internal systems, but the platform seemed to be returning to normal after about an hour and half of outage. Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 55,000 users were facing issues with Twitter.