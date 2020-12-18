MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Google search results, Google Maps get support for more Indian languages

Google is also making it easy for people to solve math problems in Hindi and English with Google Lens.

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2020 / 01:14 PM IST

Google, at the L10n event, announced a host of India-specific features targeted towards non-English speaking users. Among the list of major announcements is a feature that would let users get search results in Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, and Marathi, in addition to English and Hindi.

Google, in 2016, rolled out support for toggle search results between English and Hindi. Since then, the company saw an increase of more than 10 times in Hindi queries in India. It is now extending support for Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, and Marathi languages. 

The search engine giant will also show relevant content in supported Indian languages where appropriate, even if the local language query is typed in English. This functionality will also better serve bilingual people who are comfortable reading both English and an Indian language. It will roll out in five Indian languages: Hindi, Bangla, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Google will also let users pick a language of their choice in Google Maps, similar to Google Assistant and Discover. Users can quickly and easily change their Maps experience into one of nine Indian languages, by simply opening the app, going to Settings, and tapping ‘App language’. This will allow anyone to search for places, get directions and navigation, and interact with the Map in their preferred local language.

The company is also making it easy for people to solve math problems in Hindi and English with Google Lens. Users can click a photo of a math problem and learn how to solve it on their own, in Hindi or English. To do this, Lens first turns an image of a homework question into a query. Based on the query, this feature will show step-by-step guides and videos to help explain the problem.

Close

Related stories

The addition of these features was possible with the help of a new machine learning tool developed by Google India called Multilingual Representations for Indian Languages (MuRIL). MuRIL provides support for transliterated text such as when writing Hindi using Roman script, which was something missing from previous models of its kind. The new model is specifically aimed at scaling across Indian languages. MuRIL currently supports 16 Indian languages as well as English -- the highest coverage for Indian languages among any other publicly available model of its kind.

One of the many tasks MuRIL is good at is determining the sentiment of the sentence. For example, “Achha hua account bandh nahi hua” would previously be interpreted as having a negative meaning, but MuRIL correctly identifies this as a positive statement. Or take the ability to classify a person versus a place: ‘Shirdi ke sai baba’ would previously be interpreted as a place, which is wrong, but MuRIL correctly interprets it as a person.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Google #Google Maps #Google Search
first published: Dec 18, 2020 01:14 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.