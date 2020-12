Google Search, Gmail, YouTube and other Google Services are down globally

Google appears to be having some major issues with its search engine, YouTube, Gmail, and Google Work Space. Downdetector has confirmed the outage.

At the time of writing, several thousand users on Downdetector reported issues while accessing Gmail and YouTube. According to Downdetector, other services like Google Play, Google Meet, Google Classroom, Google Drive, and Google Hangouts also seem to be affected by the outage.

Several users have taken to Twitter to report the outage.

As of now, it is not clear if this is a worldwide issue, although users from Europe, North America, and Asia have been reporting outages. The outage also doesn’t seem to be limited to PC users as Google apps and services on Android have also appeared to be offline.

Google is yet to report an outage on its social handles, but the status page of for these services confirmed the issue. The issue was first reported at 05:25 pm IST, with the error reading, "We're aware of a problem with Google Drive affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Google Drive. We will provide an update by 12/14/20, 5:42 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change."