Google Search, Gmail, YouTube and other Google Services are down globally

Google appears to be having some major issues with its search engine, YouTube, Gmail, and Google Work Space. Downdetector has confirmed the outage.

At the time of writing, several thousand users on Downdetector reported issues while accessing Gmail and YouTube. According to Downdetector, other services like Google Play, Google Meet, Google Classroom, Google Drive, and Google Hangouts also seem to be affected by the outage.

Several users have taken to Twitter to report the outage.

As of now, it is not clear if this is a worldwide issue, although users from Europe, North America, and Asia have been reporting outages. The outage also doesn’t seem to be limited to PC users as Google apps and services on Android have also appeared to be offline.