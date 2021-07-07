Google Search gets new Settings button, tests Dark Mode toggle

Google has updated Search with a new settings button and is testing a new toggle for 'Dark Mode'

Noticed by 9to5Google, the search giant has updated its main search page with a new settings button on the top-right. It gives users easier access to Search Settings, Languages, Explicit results, Advanced Search, History, Data and Help.

While the options themselves aren't new, they appear to have been moved to make them more discoverable and easier for people to access from one place. It also cleans up the interface a bit. While the rollout is wide, it is still staggered. So, if you don't see the new settings menu, don't fret, it will reach you soon.

Another feature that Google seems to be testing is custom background images on mobile. This feature isn't widely available with most results but does appear to work with some. The way it works is that Google shows a custom image that acts like a background based on your search.

Google is also testing a dedicated toggle for 'Dark Mode' which will be placed next to the new 'Settings' button for easier access. It isn't available for all users and currently appears to be in testing with a few. There are no details on the release date for this feature nor any confirmation on when we can expect to see a wider rollout.