Google scrambles to update Search as Samsung threatens switch to Microsoft's Bing

Google is reportedly rushing to add artificial intelligence (AI) features to its internet search engine after Samsung told the tech giant it could switch to Bing as the default engine on its devices.

The New York Times reported that the internet search and technology giant is in the process of creating an AI-powered search engine to take on the likes of Microsoft's Bing AI, which is based on OpenAI's GPT-4 technology.

Also Read | Google CEO Sundar Pichai warns against rush to deploy AI without oversight

The company is apparently in the early stages of the project codenamed "Magi" and it would offer a "far more personalized experience than the company’s current service", with more than 160 designers and engineers working full-time on the project.

Moneycontrol News