App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2019 05:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Google rolls out updated privacy tools for YouTube, Maps

Google Maps will have an incognito mode, which means a user's movements won't be recorded when it's turned on.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Google is rolling out more tools for users to control their privacy settings. The company and other tech giants are facing increased scrutiny over the amount of data they collect from their users.

Google and Facebook both debuted new privacy tools this year.

Now, YouTube users will be able to set their search and viewing histories to auto-delete after a set period of time.

Close

Google Maps will have an incognito mode, which means a user's movements won't be recorded when it's turned on.

It will be available on Android this month. Google did not give an exact date for iOS.

Google also says people will be able to delete their voice histories from artificial intelligence system assistant using a voice command.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 2, 2019 05:09 pm

tags #Google #Technology

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.