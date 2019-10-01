App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google rolls out update on car crash detection app accidentally

If the Google Pixel device detects you have met with a car accident, it will ask if you need any help. If you don’t respond, it will dial 911 and provide your location details too.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google, on October 1, updated its built-in Emergency Information application on the Pixel 2 XL handheld devices. In its 1.0.271601625 release, the application has been rebranded as “Personal Safety”. This accidental description update confirms that Pixel devices being retailed in the United States will have the car crash detection feature.

While it can be safely predicted now that the feature will be available in the US, there’s still uncertainty over whether it will be rolled out for all Pixel devices or only for the Pixel 4 series.

People learned about the Emergency Information application only in May and it acted as a hint that Google will be introducing automatic car crash detection mode to their Pixel phones soon. No new information on this was out until now, even as Pixel 4 leaks flowed in throughout the past month.

As per an XDA Developers report, the updated description on Google Play reads:

  • Personal Safety is an app for Pixel phones that helps you stay safe and connected to first responders and your emergency contacts.

  • If your phone detects that you’ve been in a car crash, it can help reach 911 for you. Car crash detection is available in the United States.

  • Enter medical information and choose your emergency contacts. By default, this info is available when your phone is locked to help first responders.

  • With emergency sharing, you can quickly share a short message and your current location with all of your emergency contacts.

This means, if the phone believes you have met with a car accident, it will start playing a sound at maximum volume and vibrate too. However, the device will ask if you need any help. If you don’t respond, it will dial 911 right away and provide your location details too.

As per the update, the latest Pixel smartphones will automatically contact 911 if it realises the user met with a car accident. The application will be detecting the user’s location and sensor readings from the accelerometer and microphone to gauge where the mishap took place.

Moreover, it is likely that another feature will be added, which will allow users to quickly share their emergency status with multiple contacts, along with the current location and a custom message.

Notably, the Google blog has not announced anything about the update yet.

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 05:24 pm

tags #Google Pixel #Technology

