you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google rolls out Transcribe, a real-time translation feature

Transcribe will be rolling out in the next few days with support for any combination of eight languages

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Earlier this year, Google unveiled its 'continuous translation’ feature that allowed live transcribing and translation. The company has now announced that the feature is ready for a stable rollout and will hit Android smartphones in the next few days. 

Transcribe, previously known as Continuous Translation, comes as an updated version of the Interpreter mode for Google Assistant, which was rolled out earlier in January. While using the Interpreter mode, Google Assistant will translate requests in a number of languages. Transcribe is a similar feature with some changes for Google Translate.

Transcribe will allow users to record words in one language and translate it into a foreign language in real-time on their smartphone. Transcribe will be rolling out in the next few days with support for any combination of the following eight languages: English, French, German, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Thai.

To use the Transcribe feature, go to the Translate app on your Android smartphone. Ensure that you have installed the latest update from the Google Play Store.

After updating the app, tap on the ‘Transcribe’ icon on the right of the home screen and select the source and target languages from the language dropdown at the top. You can pause or restart transcription by tapping on the mic icon. You also can see the original transcript, change the text size or choose a dark theme in the settings menu.

Google says that Transcribe works best in a quiet environment with one person speaking at a time. In other situations, the app will still do its best to provide the gist of what's being said. 

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 11:59 am

