Google Nest Speaker design revealed officially ahead of launch

In a surprising move, Google has shared images of its upcoming Nest smart speaker. The Nest speaker is expected to succeed Google’s Home series, which the company first unveiled in 2016. Google shared images of its upcoming Nest speaker with various publications.

The image does not detail any specifications of the speaker but shows the device standing upright with three LED indicators. It has got a soft design with rounded corners. The new Nest smart speaker is covered in the same fabric as the Nest Home Max and Nest Home Mini. While the cable powering the speaker is visible, the back part of the new Nest device remains hidden.



Here's the 13 second video they shared with us. pic.twitter.com/TMw9HSeSbC

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) July 10, 2020

A short teaser was also shared, revealing that the new Nest speaker could arrive in bluish grey and pinkish-grey colour options. Additionally, the Google Nest smart speaker in the image features a more neutral shade of grey.

No other information about the new Nest speaker has been unveiled, but we expect it to arrive during the next Made By Google event, which usually takes place in October. With the launch of the new Google Nest smart speaker, the search giant will be looking to take on the recently launched 3rd Gen Amazon Echo.

The new Nest smart speaker should arrive in India later this year since Google is selling the Nest Mini and Nest Hub in the country.